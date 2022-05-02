STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Vignesh Shivan's Rowdy Pictures uses CSK's score to promote 'Two Two Two' song

This is not the first time that the production house has cleverly used the matches in the IPL to promote its film.

Published: 02nd May 2022 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

A still from 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal'

By Express News Service

 Director Vignesh Shivan's production house, Rowdy Pictures never loses an opportunity to promote the song 'Two Two Two' from its just-released film 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal', featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead.

On Sunday, the production house quickly capitalised on the score posted by Chennai Super Kings in their match against Hyderabad in the ongoing edition of the IPL and turned it into a means for promoting a single titled 'Two Two Two' from the film.

As soon as CSK registered 202 for 2, the production house, posting a picture of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway above their film poster, tweeted, "We Love You Twoooooooo Kings ChennaiIPL! By the Way, thanks for the tribute!" with a winking smilie.

This is not the first time that the production house has cleverly used the matches in the IPL to promote its film. Earlier too, the production house used the score put up by Rajasthan Royals in their match against Delhi Capitals to promote the song 'Two Two Two' and their film. Rajasthan Royals blasted an impressive 222 for the loss of two wickets in their 20 overs in that match.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rowdy Pictures Vignesh Shivan Vijay Sethupathi Samantha CSK
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp