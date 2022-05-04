STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trisha releases first look of revenge drama 'The Road' on her birthday

Published: 04th May 2022 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Trisha

Actress Trisha (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actress Trisha Krishnan, who celebrates her birthday on Wednesday, released the first look of her upcoming revenge drama 'The Road'.

Directed by Arun Vaseegaran, the film will also feature actor Shabeer, who delivered a brilliant performance as 'Dancing' Rose in the critically acclaimed hit 'Sarpatta Parambarai'.

Apart from Trisha and Shabeer, 'The Road' will also have actors Miya George, Vivek Prasanna, MS Bhaskar and Vela Ramamoorthy in important roles.

The film's first look poster has the tagline 'Revenge in 462 kms'.

Sources close to the unit of the film say the story is based on a real-life incident and that it revolves around Trisha's character in the film. Shooting for the film is on in Madurai.

Cinematography for the film is by Venkatesh KG while music is by Sam C S. Art direction is by Shiva Yadav while Nagooran is the editor of the film.

Comments

