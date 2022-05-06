STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AR Rahman's daughter Khatija ties the knot with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed

By PTI

MUMBAI: Composer AR Rahman's eldest daughter and musician Khatija Rahman has tied the knot with sound engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed.

The duo, who got engaged in December last year, got married in Chennai, the music maestro announced on Thursday.

AR Rahman took to Instagram and posted a family picture with the couple.

"May the almighty bless the couple. Thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love. #NikkahCeremony #Marriage," the 55-year-old wrote.

Khatija Rahman also took to Instagram and shared a picture with Mohamed from the wedding.

"The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man," Khatija Rahman, who is in her 20s, wrote.

Her singing credits include a song titled 'Rock A Bye Baby' from Kriti Sanon-starrer comedy-drama 'Mimi', which was composed by her father, and the independent track "Farishton".

