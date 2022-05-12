May 15 audio release to kick off buildup for Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram'

CHENNAI: The build-up for the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram', where the superstar is essaying the role of a police officer, pitted against Vijay Sethupati playing the villain, will start on Sunday, May 15, the day marked out for the film's audio release featuring the music of the redoubtable Anirudh Ravichander.
Movie buffs consider 'Vikram', which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, to be the next moment for the Tamil movie industry. The film is being released on June 3, which is also the opening date of the much-anticipated 'Major', the biopic of the 26/11 braveheart, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, and the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj'.
The May 15 audio release of the movie that was slated to be held in Dubai is now shifted to Chennai and will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai. The movie will also have Kamal Haasan playing his younger version in a sequence.
The trailer of 'Vikram' will also be shown during the audio release and is expected to be a star-studded event with the possibility of superstar Rajanikanth and other big names in Tamil films participating in the event.
Fahaad Fazil, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, and Chemban Vinod are also playing crucial roles in the movie.
The music of the movie is scored by Anirudh Ravichander and the extensive promotions will commence with the May 15 audio launch.
CHENNAI: The build-up for the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram', where the superstar is essaying the role of a police officer, pitted against Vijay Sethupati playing the villain, will start on Sunday, May 15, the day marked out for the film's audio release featuring the music of the redoubtable Anirudh Ravichander.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Telangana: Woman on the way to attend father's funeral killed in accident
India expresses concern about deteriorating situation in Ukraine
Astronomers reveal first image of black hole at the heart of our galaxy
India test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos missile
Chhattisgarh HC rejects five petitions challenging land acquisition for coal mining