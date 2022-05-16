STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' trailer crosses 1.2 crore views within 24 hours

The trailer of superstar Kamal Haasan's latest flick 'Vikram' has garnered 1.2 crore views within 24 hours of its launch on YouTube.

Published: 16th May 2022 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram'.

A still from Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram'.

By IANS

CHENNAI: The trailer of superstar Kamal Haasan's latest flick 'Vikram' has garnered 1.2 crore views within 24 hours of its launch on YouTube.

Southern stars Vijay Setupathy and Fahad Faassil are also playing major roles opposite Kamal in the movie.

The movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to release by June 3. 'Vikram' is one of the most anticipated films from the Tamil film industry.

After launching the trailer, Kamal wrote "Our endeavour now belongs to you." The action packed trailer is loved by hardcore fans of Kamal, Sethupaty and Fahad and they are eagerly looking forward to the release of the movie.

Anirudh has scored the music, Girish Gangadharan is the director of photography and the movie is produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Vikram Vikram Trailer
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp