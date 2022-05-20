STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vikram's 'Cobra' to release in theatres on August 11

Published: 20th May 2022 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Chiyaan Vikram

By PTI

MUMBAI: South star Vikram's upcoming film “Cobra” will arrive in cinema halls on August 11, the makers announced on Friday.

The Tamil-language action thriller is written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu of "Demonte Colony" and "Imaikkaa Nodigal" fame.

It is produced by S S Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studios.

The production house shared the news about the release date of the movie on its official Twitter page, alongside a 40-second teaser video.

"@7screenstudio #Cobra Worldwide theatrical release on August 11 #CobraFromAugust11 #ChiyaanVikram An @AjayGnanamuthu Film An @arrahman Musical," the tweet read.

Music maestro AR Rahman has provided the background score for "Cobra".

In addition to Vikram, the film features an ensemble cast including Srinidhi Shetty, former cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is making his debut, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Kaniha, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi Govindarajan and KS Ravikumar.

