Fahadh Faasil joins sets of Mari Selvaraj’s 'Maamannan'

Actor Fahadh Faasil has now joined the sets of 'Maamannan' and photos of the crew members welcoming him have been shared online.

Published: 24th May 2022 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil

By Express News Service

Shoot for Mari Selvaraj’s new film Maamannan has been progressing at a brisk pace.

Actor Fahadh Faasil has now joined the sets. Photos of the crew members welcoming him have been shared online.

Fahadh can be seen sporting a twirled moustache in the pictures.

Maamannan also stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh and Vadivelu in prominent roles.

Backed by Red Giant Films, it is said to be Udhayanidhi’s last film before he plunges full time into politics. Billed as a rural-based entertainer, Maamannan has music scored by AR Rahman.

Theni Easwar is the cinematographer. Fahadh, meanwhile, has Vikram gearing up for release on June 3.

The film, which has him sharing screen with Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi, is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

