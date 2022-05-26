STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Capturing the campus, Don's cinematographer narrates his life's parallel tales in movie

“My father was apprehensive, but I requested him to give me one chance, saying that I would quit cinema if I failed to crack the interview.

Published: 26th May 2022 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film 'Don;

A still from the film 'Don;

By Ram Venkat Srikar
Express News Service

When filmmaker Cibi Chakravarthy narrated the script of Don to KM Bhaskaran, the cinematographer couldn’t help but notice parallels between his life and the protagonist, Chakravarthi. “I immediately agreed to do the film. So many scenes from this film have taken place in my home, in my life.

For instance, I did MSc in Computer Science at a time when IT sector was a booming economy,” says Bhaskaran, who broke the news to his father that he was interested in films just before attending the interview at MGR Government Film and Television Institute. He shares that his father was, naturally, shocked and confused about the sudden change in his son’s career choice, as he had expected him to join a software giant in a month. “My father was apprehensive, but I requested him to give me one chance, saying that I would quit cinema if I failed to crack the interview.

KM Bhaskaran

That chance has paved the way for my career and perhaps that’s why I was so invested in Don,” reveals Bhaskaran, who went to assist Vijay Milton after his time at the film school and later shot films like 10 Endrathukulla, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and Kuttram 23.

On the surface, Don is a vibrant entertainer full of life and energy. Its heart, however, lies in the father-son relationship that culminates in a heart-wrenching ending. For Bhaskaran, it was a task to balance both its emotional core and colourful packaging. Overdoing one would result in inconsistency and injustice to the other. “Our idea was to differentiate it from previous Sivakarthikeyan films and other films set in colleges.

Instead of using many colours, we chose a fixed set and made sure everything had a tint of those colours. From the badges worn by the students to the colour of the notice board, walls, pamphlets and uniforms of the professors, everything was carefully chosen,” Bhaskaran reveals. “If you notice, there are hardly any bright colours.”

The film’s final 25 minutes come out of nowhere, knocking down the viewers with a sudden outburst of emotion as Chakravarthi comes to know about the true, loving nature of his father (Samuthirakani), a little too late.

In the scene where Chakravarthi experiences an epiphany that he has been misunderstanding his late father his whole life and holds his bruised feet, Bhaskaran wanted to communicate the character’s change of mind using light. “I tried to use sunlight on Siva sir’s face moments before he holds his father’s feet. Yaarathu notice pannirundha therinjirukkum,” he says with a smile. Bhaskaran adds that the set had a heavy atmosphere while it was being shot. “When Siva sir broke down, I pulled back from the viewfinder for over ten seconds as even I was in tears.” 

While the film continues to play in packed houses, having emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year, the best compliments for Bhaskaran have come from close quarters. “My eight-year-old son has never seen a film in a theatre with us, but he wanted to watch Don. Initially, I thought he wouldn’t come as he doesn’t enjoy the theatre ambience, but on release day, he woke up at 3am and came with us to catch the FDFS.

After seeing it, he told me that he really liked the film. It was the first time I watched a film with him in a theatre. Athu periya compliment. Likewise, members of my extended family appreciated the film and asked me to arrange a private screening for the whole family. Everyone, be it kids or adults, are shedding tears while watching the film; I don’t know if there can be a bigger compliment.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Campus IT Career Film
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp