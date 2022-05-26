Russo Brothers: We want to create a universe of films with The Gray Man

By Express News Service

Directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, who spoke in a Twitter Spaces session, on 24th May, to promote their upcoming big-budget release The Gray Man, shared that they have plans to expand the film into a universe just like how they did with the Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. The Russo Brothers shared that they have poured in a lot of passion and their learnings from the past decade to make The Gray Man. “Unlike the Avengers series or the other MCU films we made, the film was not shot with green screen backdrops. The heroes in this tale don’t have superpowers. We loved the challenge of shooting in incredible locations all over the world.”

They also added that thinking like the fans helps them make global content that also appeals to people who live outside America. “We love an ensemble cast, and it feels great to work with actors from diverse backgrounds. There are nine different action pieces in the film, and we are positive that the audience will love it.”

About reuniting with their Captain America star Chris Evans they said, “We had to come up with a role that was in contrast to the MCU hero and also make it very unique. We are grateful that Chris agreed to play a character with negative shades without any hesitation. Most of the leading actors wouldn’t do this easily.”

The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evan in the lead, will be hitting select screens on July 15, followed by a worldwide Netflix premiere on July 22.Director duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, who spoke in a Twitter Spaces session, on 24th May, a few hours after the trailer release of their upcoming big-budget release The Gray Man have revealed that they have plans to expand the film into a universe and have Dhanush play the lead in one of the spin-offs very soon.

The Russo Brothers began speaking saying that they are big fans of actor Dhanush and they wrote the role keeping him in mind. “You can expect a new film starring his character in the lead soon. He plays one of the world’s top assassins and has two major fight blocks in the film. Dhanush has a great camera presence, and we loved seeing him perform.”

Dhanush, who made his Hollywood debut with The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir, currently has films like Vaathi, Naane Varuven, Thiruchitrambalam, and a project each with Arun Matheshwaran and Mari Selvaraj in the pipeline. The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evan in the lead, will be hitting select screens on July 15, followed by a worldwide Netflix premiere on July 22.