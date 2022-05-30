GV Prakash-Gautham Menon reunite for 13

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

GV Prakash and Gautham Menon are teaming up again for an investigative horror titled 13. The film, directed by debutant filmmaker K Vivek, will see the music director-turned actor and filmmaker-turned actor reuniting after this year’s Selfie.

Speaking about the film, Vivek says, “We have completed the shoot of the film and it’s currently in the post-production stage. Half of the film is shot in the city while the other half is completely shot in a forest. Gautham sir is playing an interesting character and it will be difficult to figure out of it’s a positive or a negative character. GV Prakash sir plays a fun YouTuber with his gang of friends.”

The rest of the cast includes Adithya Kathir, Bhavya Trikha, Aadhya Prasad and Aishwarya. 13 was shot extensively in Chennai and Talakona falls. Produced by S Nantha Gopal, the film’s cinematography is handled by CM Moovendhar while Siddhu Kumar is in charge of music.