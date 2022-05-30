STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

GV Prakash-Gautham Menon reunite for 13

GV Prakash and Gautham Menon are teaming up again for an investigative horror titled 13.

Published: 30th May 2022 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

GV Prakash and Gautham Menon. (File Photo)

GV Prakash and Gautham Menon. (File Photo)

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

GV Prakash and Gautham Menon are teaming up again for an investigative horror titled 13. The film, directed by debutant filmmaker K Vivek, will see the music director-turned actor and filmmaker-turned actor reuniting after this year’s Selfie.

Speaking about the film, Vivek says, “We have completed the shoot of the film and it’s currently in the post-production stage. Half of the film is shot in the city while the other half is completely shot in a forest. Gautham sir is playing an interesting character and it will be difficult to figure out of it’s a positive or a negative character. GV Prakash sir plays a fun YouTuber with his gang of friends.”

The rest of the cast includes Adithya Kathir, Bhavya Trikha, Aadhya Prasad and Aishwarya. 13 was shot extensively in Chennai and Talakona falls. Produced by S Nantha Gopal, the film’s cinematography is handled by CM Moovendhar while Siddhu Kumar is in charge of music.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GV Prakash Gautham Menon investigative horror
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp