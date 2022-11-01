Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised

By Express News Service

Actor Rambha recently met with a car accident in Canada, she announced on Instagram on Tuesday. In the post, she wrote that her car was hit by another car at a junction while she was returning home after picking up her children from school.

She also added all of them including the nanny are safe.

However, they have sustained minor injuries.

Her daughter, Sasha is admitted to the hospital.

Noting that these are bad times and bad days, the actor requested her fans and well-wishers to pray for them.

The actor has predominantly worked in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, in addition to a few Bengali, Bhojpuri and English films.

In a career spanning almost two decades, the actor has done more than 100 films. Some of her popular Tamil films include Ullathai Allitha, Arunachalam, Ninaithen Vandhai, Kaathala Kaathala, Three roses and more.

In 2010, she married Indrakumar Pathmanathan and moved to Toronto, Canada. The couple has two daughters and one son.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

