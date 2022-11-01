Home Entertainment Tamil

Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised

In the post, Rambha wrote that her car was hit by another car at a junction while she was returning home after picking up her three children from school along with their nanny.

Published: 01st November 2022 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)

Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)

By Express News Service

Actor Rambha recently met with a car accident in Canada, she announced on Instagram on Tuesday. In the post, she wrote that her car was hit by another car at a junction while she was returning home after picking up her children from school.

She also added all of them including the nanny are safe. 

However, they have sustained minor injuries.

Her daughter, Sasha is admitted to the hospital.

Noting that these are bad times and bad days, the actor requested her fans and well-wishers to pray for them.

The actor has predominantly worked in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, in addition to a few Bengali, Bhojpuri and English films. 

In a career spanning almost two decades, the actor has done more than 100 films. Some of her popular Tamil films include Ullathai Allitha, Arunachalam, Ninaithen Vandhai, Kaathala Kaathala, Three roses and more. 

In 2010, she married Indrakumar Pathmanathan and moved to Toronto, Canada. The couple has two daughters and one son.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rambha Car accident Canada
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp