Mani Ratnam: I dedicate the success of 'Ponniyin Selvan' to Amarar Kalki 

By Express News Service

The team of Ponniyin Selvan met the press today to thank them for the massive success of their film. Director Mani Ratnam, who spoke at the event, started his speech by dedicating the success of Ponniyin Selvan-1 to the writer of the novel Kalki Krishnamurty.

"The idea to make Ponniyin Selvan as a film is a greedy one, as the project has to satisfy every single dream of its loyal fans. I have been carrying it with me for a long time and it has become a reality now."

Vikram, who plays Karikala Cholan in the duology, shared that the film reaching the present generation of kids and youngsters is its biggest success.

"I met many youngsters who were so fascinated by the film. It is not easy to deliver a historical fiction that feels relevant to the present generation." He also added that it took him a long time to get over the massive reception of the film. "I have never spent long hours searching for the reviews and responses of my films until PS-1. I was so into it that my family had to ask me to snap out of Ponniyin Selvan and move on to my future projects," said Vikram.

Jayam Ravi, who plays the titular role shared his wish to honour and celebrate director Mani Ratnam more for his contribution to Tamil cinema.

"I always think we should have celebrated Balachander sir more when he was with us. I don't want to have such regrets with Mani sir. He deserves more celebration from us."

Karthi, the Vandhiyathevan of PS-1, stated that the memories he gained while shooting for the film and promoting it will be with him for a lifetime.

"I haven't been part of multi-starrers until I shot for Ponniyin Selvan. So it was quite an unforgettable experience. It was very encouraging to see people mention the tiniest of all details in their reviews," he said.

Tamilkumaran, the head of Lyca Productions announced that the studio has given a sum of 1 crore rupees to Amarar Kalki foundation, to honour the late legend.

With music by AR Rahman, PS-1 has crossed 450 crores at the box office and it is still running in theatres, despite its OTT premiere yesterday.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

