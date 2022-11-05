'Thunivu' update: Anirudh records for 'Chilla Chilla' song 

Home Entertainment Tamil

Thunivu is directed by H Vinoth, and will mark his third collaboration with Ajith Kumar after Valimai and Nerkonda Paarvai.

 The song 'Chilla Chilla' from 'Thunivu' was recorded with music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics by Vaisagh.

By Express News Service

Music composer Ghibran, who is currently working on the upcoming Tamil film Thunivu, has dropped a new exciting update about the film.

The composer revealed that one song from the film, Chilla Chilla, was recorded with music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics by Vaisagh. The makers are yet to announce when the single will release.

The film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under his banner Bayview Projects, Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies will be distributing the film. The film will also feature Manju Warrier as the female lead while Samuthirakani, John Kokken and Veera star in supporting roles.

Recently it was reported that the lead actors, Ajith and Manju have finished dubbing their portions.

Billed as an action adventurer, Thunivu will release for Pongal 2023, thus clashing with Vijay's Varisu.  This will mark the first clash between Ajith and Vijay since 2014, when Veeram and Jilla had released on the same day, coinciding with Pongal.

Recently, Ajith released a statement on the promotion of films through his publicist Suresh Chandra's Twitter handle. He wrote, "A good film is a promotion by itself!" He ended it by saying, "Endless love." This came at the time when Varisu promotions began to pick pace, as its makers released film stills, and interviews, kickstarting their promotional race.

