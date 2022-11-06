Home Entertainment Tamil

Jai completes 20 years in film industry; actor shares photos with Vijay from 'Bagavathi' sets

On November 4, 2002, he made his debut with the Vijay-starrer Bagavathi and it now marks 2 decades of his acting career.

Published: 06th November 2022 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Indian actor Jai

Indian actor Jai. (Photo | Actor Jai Instagram)

By Express News Service

Actor Jai, who is known for his performances in films like Goa, Raja Rani and Engaeyum Eppothum, recently took to his social media handle to share a two-year-old precious memory. 

On November 4, 2002, he made his debut with the Vijay-starrer Bagavathi and it now marks 2 decades of his acting career.

Sharing his reminiscence, he wrote, " 04.11.2002 BAGAVATHI Time flies! It’s been 2 Decades since the release of my first film.. So many magical moments, So many Ups and Downs but eternally grateful for where I am Today.. Thanks for all your Support and LOVE."

One of the pictures he shared was with Vijay from the sets of Bagavathi and another one from his birthday celebration.

Incidentally, twenty years later, on the same day, his film Coffee With Kadhal was released.

Meanwhile, the actor has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Breaking News, 1 Km and untitled films with Gopi Nainar, Rohin Venkatesan and actor Nayanthara.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jai actor Vijay Tamil film industry
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp