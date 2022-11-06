Jai completes 20 years in film industry; actor shares photos with Vijay from 'Bagavathi' sets

By Express News Service

Actor Jai, who is known for his performances in films like Goa, Raja Rani and Engaeyum Eppothum, recently took to his social media handle to share a two-year-old precious memory.

On November 4, 2002, he made his debut with the Vijay-starrer Bagavathi and it now marks 2 decades of his acting career.

Sharing his reminiscence, he wrote, " 04.11.2002 BAGAVATHI Time flies! It’s been 2 Decades since the release of my first film.. So many magical moments, So many Ups and Downs but eternally grateful for where I am Today.. Thanks for all your Support and LOVE."

One of the pictures he shared was with Vijay from the sets of Bagavathi and another one from his birthday celebration.

Incidentally, twenty years later, on the same day, his film Coffee With Kadhal was released.

Meanwhile, the actor has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Breaking News, 1 Km and untitled films with Gopi Nainar, Rohin Venkatesan and actor Nayanthara.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

