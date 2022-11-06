 Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam to reunite for the first time after Nayagan

By Express News Service

35 years after they first joined forces to create a landmark in the history of Indian cinema, two legendary names in cinema are set to reunite. It has been announced that Kamal Haasan will be joining hands with Mani Ratnam for a new project after Nayagan. The announcement was made by Udhayanidhi Stalin, one of the co-producers of the film. The film will be a co-production between Udhayanidhi's Red Giant Studios, Kamal's Raaj Kamal Film International, and Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies. The announcement was made with a video that introduces the logos of the production houses before presenting the tentative title of the film, KH 234. The film will have music by AR Rahman, who last scored his Tenali in 2001. The film will be produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Mahendran and Siva Ananth, who has been a frequent collaborator of Mani Ratnam as an executive producer. Further details related to the project are currently under wraps. Kamal is currently busy with Indian 2 while Mani Ratnam's PS-2 is slated for a summer release in 2023. It is likely that the project will go on floors after the completion of their current commitments. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)