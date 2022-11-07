'Sardar' crosses one hundred crores at the box office 

By Express News Service

Karthi's Sardar, directed by PS Mithran, has surpassed 100 crores at the worldwide box office. A sequel to the film was announced at the film's success meet.

The espionage actioner was met with positive reception from critics and audiences alike.

Produced by Prince Pictures, Sardar also stars Chunkey Pandey, Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan. The film has music by GV Prakash and cinematography by George C Williams.

The film marks Karthi's second hundred crore film at the box office, as a solo lead after 2019's Kaithi.

While Kaithi 2 is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2023, we are yet to hear about the progress of the Sardar sequel.

In addition to three sequels, that of Kaithi, Sardar and Ponniyin Selvan, Karthi also has a film with Raju Murugan coming up.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

