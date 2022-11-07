Home Entertainment Tamil

'Sardar' crosses one hundred crores at the box office 

The film marks Karthi's second hundred crore film at the box office, as a solo lead after 2019's Kaithi

Published: 07th November 2022 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the newly released Tamil film Sardar starring Karthi.

A still from the newly released Tamil film Sardar starring Karthi. (YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Karthi's Sardar, directed by PS Mithran, has surpassed 100 crores at the worldwide box office. A sequel to the film was announced at the film's success meet. 

The espionage actioner was met with positive reception from critics and audiences alike.

Produced by Prince Pictures, Sardar also stars Chunkey Pandey, Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan. The film has music by GV Prakash and cinematography by George C Williams.

While Kaithi 2 is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2023, we are yet to hear about the progress of the Sardar sequel. 

In addition to three sequels, that of KaithiSardar and Ponniyin Selvan, Karthi also has a film with Raju Murugan coming up.  

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

TAGS
Sardar Karthi sequel PS Mithran Rs 100 crore-mark at the box office Tamil cinema
Comments

