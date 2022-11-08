Dhanush shares glimpse of 'Vaathi' first single, 'Vaa Vaathi'

By Express News Service

Actor Dhanush, whose palette is filled with projects, on Tuesday, shared a glimpse of the first single from his upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual Vaathi/Sir. With composition by GV Prakash Kumar, the song is set to drop on Thursday.

The song is titled Va Vaathi in Tamil and Mastaaru Mastaaru in Telugu.

Dhanush shared a glimpse of GV Prakash playing the tune of the song on the piano, as Dhanush sings a few lines from both versions of the song.

The first single will be voiced by Shweta Mohan with Dhanush penning the lyrics for the Tamil version and Ramajogaiah Sastry writing the Telugu version.

Vaathi is directed by Venkat Atluri and the film will have Dhanush playing a junior teacher named Balamurgan. Samyuktha Menon is paired with him in the film. It also stars Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Aadukalam Naren, and Ilavarasu.

The film is produced by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas. It is set to hit the theatres on December 2.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is also working with Captain Miller with director Arun Matheswaran. The film is mounted as a period action drama, co-starring Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Sundeep Kishan, among others.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

