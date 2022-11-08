Director Udhay Mahesh to direct GV Prakash’s next

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Disney+ Hotstar is venturing into theatrical film production along with Kavithalayaa Productions and its first Tamil film will star GV Prakash in the lead. Directed by Udhay Mahesh, who rose to fame for playing Chellam sir in The Family Man, the film stars Anaswara Rajan as the female lead.

The yet-to-be-titled film went on floors yesterday and is said to be a heart-warming family drama. “Devadarshini plays Prakash’s sister in the film, and the story revolves around the bond he shares with his sister’s daughter,” shares Udhay, who is back to filmmaking after sixteen years when he directed Chakkara Viyugam.

About getting back to direction, he says, “Working with Kavithalayaa was long due. I was supposed to make a film for them long ago, and a couple of my other projects failed to take off. But the COVID break gave me the time and space to pen this interesting script.”

The film also stars Hesham Abdul Wahab, Daniel Anne Pope, Subbu Panchu, Madhusudhan Rao and Namo Naryanan in important roles. Now it has been confirmed that the project is none another than the Udhay Mahesh directorial. The film will be hitting the theatres next year and post the silver screen run it will make it is digital premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

