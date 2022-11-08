Home Entertainment Tamil

Director Udhay Mahesh to direct GV Prakash’s next

The yet-to-be-titled film went on floors yesterday and is said to be a heart-warming family drama.

Published: 08th November 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Disney+ Hotstar is venturing into theatrical film production along with Kavithalayaa Productions and its first Tamil film will star GV Prakash in the lead. Directed by Udhay Mahesh, who rose to fame for playing Chellam sir in The Family Man, the film stars Anaswara Rajan as the female lead. 

The yet-to-be-titled film went on floors yesterday and is said to be a heart-warming family drama. “Devadarshini plays Prakash’s sister in the film, and the story revolves around the bond he shares with his sister’s daughter,” shares Udhay, who is back to filmmaking after sixteen years when he directed Chakkara Viyugam.

About getting back to direction, he says, “Working with Kavithalayaa was long due. I was supposed to make a film for them long ago, and a couple of my other projects failed to take off. But the COVID break gave me the time and space to pen this interesting script.” 

The film also stars Hesham Abdul Wahab, Daniel Anne Pope, Subbu Panchu, Madhusudhan Rao and Namo Naryanan in important roles. Now it has been confirmed that the project is none another than the Udhay Mahesh directorial. The film will be hitting the theatres next year and post the silver screen run it will make it is digital premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disney+ Hotstar Kavithalayaa Productions GV Prakash Udhay Mahesh Anaswara Rajan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp