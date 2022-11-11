Home Entertainment Tamil

Vishnu Vishal's 'Gatta Kusthi' gets a release date 

Helmed by Chella Ayyavu, the film is backed by the actor in association with Ravi Teja, under Vishnu Vishal Studioz and RT Teamworks banners respectively.

Published: 11th November 2022 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

The announcement poster for the upcoming sports drama 'Gatta Kusthi' starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead. (Photo | Vishnu Vishal Twitter)

By Express News Service

Gatta Kusthi, the upcoming sports drama starring Vishnu Vishal in the lead role, is set to release in theatres on December 2, the makers announced on social media on Friday. The film will release in Telugu as Matti Kusthi.

Helmed by Chella Ayyavu, the film is backed by the actor in association with Ravi Teja, under Vishnu Vishal Studioz and RT Teamworks banners respectively.

The upcoming film will feature Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead. The announcement poster sees a feisty Aishwarya sitting on the chair, while Vishnu Vishal stands behind her. Vishnu Vishal plays a wrestler in the film, which is presently in the post-production phase.

The film has music by Justin Prabhakaran, while Richard M Nathan is the cinematographer and Prasanna GK is the editor.

Gatta Kusthi is the third sports film for Vishnu, who made his debut with Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu (2009). His 2014 film, Jeeva, dealt with the issues and politics surrounding the game of cricket. The actor also has an upcoming film titled Lal Salaam which is also expected to be based on cricket.

Speaking about doing sports films, the actor earlier said to Cinema Express, “I’ve always had a connection with sports-based films. Chella (Ayyavu) narrated the Gatta Kusthi story to me when we were both working on Silukkuvarupatti Singam. I really liked the story but I told him that we should both wait until we got bigger to do this because this film needs a bigger budget and more experienced people and he agreed with me.”

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

