It's a wrap for Andrea - Gopi Nainar's 'Manushi'

The film is directed by Gopi Nainar who made his debut with Aramm. Director Vetri Maaran has bankrolled the project under his Grass Root Film Company along with B4U. 

Andrea Jeremiah to star in Gopi Nainar's upcoming film, 'Manushi.'

Andrea Jeremiah, who is awaiting the release of Anel Meley Pani Thuli, will next be seen in a film titled Manushi. 

Incidentally, Anel Meley Pani Thuli is produced by B4U and Vetri, and during the film's promotions, the director confirmed that the shooting of Manushi has been wrapped up except for patchwork. He also stated that dubbing works have been completed. 

Manushi will mark Gopi's second directorial after the 2017 Nayanthara-starrer Aramm.

Meanwhile, Andrea, whose Anel Meley Pani Thuli will stream on SonyLiv from tomorrow, has several films like Pisasu 2, Kaa and Maaligai in different stages of production.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

