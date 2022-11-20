Seven screen Studio to release Vijay's 'Varisu' in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the makers of Vijay's Varisu have announced that 7 Screen Studio will be releasing the film in Tamil Nadu. It must be noted that Vijay's Master was also released under the same banner. They are also producing the actor's upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Varisu is set to hit theatres in January during the Pongal season. The film will be clashing with Ajith's Thunivu, which is set to be distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Films. Fans and trade circles are eagerly looking forward to how screens will be shared for both films in Tamil Nadu.

This is the first time Vijay and Ajith are having a direct clash after the 2014 Jilla-Veeram face-off, which incidentally was also during the Pongal season.

Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is billed as a family-oriented mass entertainer. The film, which stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, has an elaborate supporting cast that comprises Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha.

The film is also set to be released in Telugu as Varisudu.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

