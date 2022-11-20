Home Entertainment Tamil

Seven screen Studio to release Vijay's 'Varisu' in Tamil Nadu

This is the first time Vijay and Ajith are having a direct clash after the 2014 Jilla-Veeram face-off, which incidentally was also during the Pongal season.

Published: 20th November 2022 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Varisu

Actor Vijay in Varisu

By Express News Service

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the makers of Vijay's Varisu have announced that 7 Screen Studio will be releasing the film in Tamil Nadu. It must be noted that Vijay's Master was also released under the same banner. They are also producing the actor's upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Varisu is set to hit theatres in January during the Pongal season. The film will be clashing with Ajith's Thunivu, which is set to be distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Films. Fans and trade circles are eagerly looking forward to how screens will be shared for both films in Tamil Nadu.

This is the first time Vijay and Ajith are having a direct clash after the 2014 Jilla-Veeram face-off, which incidentally was also during the Pongal season.

Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is billed as a family-oriented mass entertainer. The film, which stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, has an elaborate supporting cast that comprises Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha.

The film is also set to be released in Telugu as Varisudu.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Varisu Sri Venkateswara Creations
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp