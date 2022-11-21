Home Entertainment Tamil

First look of Yogi Babu- Ineya’s 'Thookudurai' out

First look poster of the upcoming Tamil film 'Thookudurai.'

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Actor Yogi Babu will next play the lead in a comedy film titled Thookudurai. Directed by Dennis Manjunath who earlier helmed Trip, the first look of the film was released yesterday. 

Speaking about the film, Dennis says, “Thookudurai is about a royal family and the story captures their lives across three timelines. The film will also cover how the family influences the village and the lives of the villagers. Thookudurai will be high on comedy while also having sentimental portions. We have wrapped up 80 per cent of the film and we are planning to release it in the first quarter of 2023.”

Ineya will be playing the female lead in the film which also stars Rajendran in an important role. The rest of the cast includes Bala Saravanan, Namo Narayanan, Mahesh, Senrayan and Ashwin. With cinematography by Ravi Varma K and music by KS Manoj, Thookudurai is produced by Open Gate Pictures.

Meanwhile, Yogi Babu, who was recently seen in Love Today and Coffee with Kadhal, will be seen in upcoming films like Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan, Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Vijay’s Varisu.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

