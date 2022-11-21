Home Entertainment Tamil

Legendary screenwriter Aaroor Dass, known for Pasamalar and Anbe Vaa, passes away

A frequent collaborator of some of the biggest names of Tamil cinema, Aaroor Dass has written the dialogues for the two shining stars of Tamil cinema, MGR and Sivaji Ganesan in over 25 films.

Published: 21st November 2022 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Aaroor Dass

Legendary Tamil film dialogue writer Aaroor Dass

By Express News Service

Legendary dialogue writer Aaroor Dass passed away at his Chennai residence on Sunday. He was 91. 

Having made his dialogue writing debut with Vaazha Veitha Deivam (1959), he became a household name with his work in the iconic Sivaji Ganesan-Savithri film, Pasamalar (1961). 

A frequent collaborator of some of the biggest names of that era's Tamil cinema, Aaroor Dass has written the dialogues for the two shining stars of Tamil cinema—MGR and Sivaji Ganesan— in over 25 films. Some of his writing credits include classics like Pudhiya Paravai, Deiva Magan, Vettaikkaran, and Anbe Vaa.

Apart from his dialogue writing credentials, Aaroor Dass made his directorial debut with the Penn Endraal Penn, which starred Gemini Ganesan in the lead. One of his lasting legacies is his friendship with director AC Tirulokchander. Their artistic journey, which began with Veera Thirumugan, went on to deliver some of the much-loved blockbusters of Tamil cinema. 

Apart from his work in cinema, Aaroor Dass also authored a book, titled Kodambakkathil Arubadhu Aandugal, which was launched in 2012. 

Also known for his works in the Tamil dubbed versions of popular other language films starring the likes of Mohanlal, Dr Rajasekhar, Mammootty, Vijayashanthi, and Venkatesh, one of his last writing credits was for Vadivelu's comedy film, Tenaliraman. 

A Kalaimaamani award recipient, Aaroor Dass was also felicitated with the Kalaignar Kalaithurai Vithagar award earlier this year. In fact, owing to the writer's old age, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visited him personally to hand him the award at his residence. 

Survived by his son Ravichander, and daughters Thara Devi and Asha Devi, the last rites of the celebrated writer will happen later today. 

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aaroor Dass chennai Tamil cinema
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp