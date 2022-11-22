WATCH | Trailer of 'Vadhandhi - The Fable of Velonie', OTT debut of SJ Suryah, is out

By Express News Service

The trailer of Vadhandhi- The Fable of Velonie, the upcoming web series marking SJ Suryah debut in the OTT space, was released by the makers on social media on Tuesday. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video on December 2.

A noir crime thriller, the series is produced by Pushkar and Gayatri under the banner of Wallwatcher Films and is written, created and directed by Andrew Louis. Aside from Suryah, the series will also feature Laila, Nasser, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran Thangarajan and Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles. Debutant Sanjana plays the titular role Velonie.

The trailer gives a glimpse of a determined cop Vivek (Suryah) who finds himself fixated on solving the murder of an 18-year-old Velonie. Untangling a web of lies and deceit, the show is riddled with rumours as the name Vadhandhi suggests, examining the frailty of human relationships and perceptions.

Suryah, who makes his streaming debut said, “I was delighted when I was approached by Pushkar and Gayatri for Vadhandhi. The moment my close friend and director Andrew narrated the script to me, I knew I had to jump on board. I have played a cop earlier in my career, but my character Vivek is exceptional. The way this case and story consumes him, I find myself fascinated and at the same time, anxious for him. Besides the twists, turns and thrills of this whodunnit, the story is thought-provoking and will connect with viewers on an emotional level.”

The series will be available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

