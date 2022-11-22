Home Entertainment Tamil

WATCH | Trailer of 'Vadhandhi - The Fable of Velonie', OTT debut of SJ Suryah, is out

A noir crime thriller, the series is produced by Pushkar and Gayatri under the banner of Wallwatcher Films and is written, created and directed by Andrew Louis.

Published: 22nd November 2022 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

SJ Suryah in 'Vadhandhi- The Fable of Velonie'.

SJ Suryah in 'Vadhandhi- The Fable of Velonie'.

By Express News Service

The trailer of Vadhandhi- The Fable of Velonie, the upcoming web series marking SJ Suryah debut in the OTT space, was released by the makers on social media on Tuesday. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video on December 2.

A noir crime thriller, the series is produced by Pushkar and Gayatri under the banner of Wallwatcher Films and is written, created and directed by Andrew Louis. Aside from Suryah, the series will also feature Laila, Nasser, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran Thangarajan and Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles. Debutant Sanjana plays the titular role Velonie.

The trailer gives a glimpse of a determined cop Vivek (Suryah) who finds himself fixated on solving the murder of an 18-year-old Velonie. Untangling a web of lies and deceit, the show is riddled with rumours as the name Vadhandhi suggests, examining the frailty of human relationships and perceptions.

Suryah, who makes his streaming debut said, “I was delighted when I was approached by Pushkar and Gayatri for Vadhandhi. The moment my close friend and director Andrew narrated the script to me, I knew I had to jump on board. I have played a cop earlier in my career, but my character Vivek is exceptional. The way this case and story consumes him, I find myself fascinated and at the same time, anxious for him. Besides the twists, turns and thrills of this whodunnit, the story is thought-provoking and will connect with viewers on an emotional level.”

The series will be available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SJ Suryah Vadhandhi- The Fable of Velonie Amazon Prime Video
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp