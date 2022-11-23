Home Entertainment Tamil

I'm overwhelmed by response received for Arjun: Aarav pens note for his role in Kalaga Thalaivan  

In Kalaga Thalaivan, Aarav played a former military man and primary antagonist 

Actor Aarav, who was recently seen in the antagonist role Arjun, in Kalaga Thalaivan, has penned a thank you note for the reception he has been receiving after the film release.

In Kalaga Thalaivan, Aarav played a former military man, who is roped in by an industrialist, to track down the whistleblowers in his company. While Udhayanidhi Stalin plays the lead role in this Magizh Thirumeni directorial, Aarav plays the primary antagonist.

"As a hopeful actor, the silver screen was one thing that I looked upon as a destination of dreamland. I desired that one day, I would get a role that will be applauded and appreciated by everyone in the cinema halls. The journey started with dreams that took me through the paths of relentless efforts, dreams and disappointments. But hope and firm faith kept pushing me," the actor wrote in his note.

Having received overwhelming response for his role, Aarav thanked Udhayanidhi for giving screen space for a co-star, along with Magizh for casting him.

"It's been an emotional glee to see them spreading the positive word of appreciation for my performance. The fans have never missed to shower their unconditional love for my small roles in the movie, Bigg Boss show and now for my new avatar as Arjun," he added.

Meanwhile, Aarav, who shot to fame after he became the title winner of Bigg Boss Tamil season 1, also has Raja Bheema and Meendum Vaa Arugil Vaa in the pipeline.

