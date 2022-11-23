Home Entertainment Tamil

Kollywood actor Jyotika to return to Hindi films with Rajkummar Rao's 'Sri'

Jyotika recently wrapped up filming for her Malayalam film, Kaathal

Published: 23rd November 2022

Actress ​Jyotika

By Express News Service

After a long hiatus, actor Jyotika is set to return to Hindi films with Sri. The film stars Rajkumar Rao in the lead role.

Sri is a biopic on Srikant Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist, who is also the co-founder of Bollant Industries. The film's pooja ceremony was held recently and the shooting is said to begin soon. Sri, written by Sumit Purohit and Jagdeep Sidhu, also features Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Sri is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Shiv Chanana, and Nidhi Parmar under the T-Series banner and Chalk and Cheese Films, respectively.

It may be noted that Jyotika made her acting debut in Hindi with the Priyadarshan directorial Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1998). This paved the way for her prolific career in South Indian films. 

Meanwhile, Jyotika recently wrapped up filming for her Malayalam film, Kaathal.

