Actor Vijay penalised for violating traffic rules

By Express News Service

Vijay has reportedly been penalised by the traffic police for violating traffic rules. The actor has been charged a fine of Rs 500 for having black-tinted glasses on his car.

The traffic rule violation of the actor caught the attention of the cops after a video of the actor entering his car after the fans meet he recently held in Panaiyur became viral. It may be noted that the actor went through a legal battle to seek tax exemption on the import of his Rolls Royce Ghost car.

On the work front, he has Varisu awaiting a Pongal release. The film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally who has written the film along with Hari and Ashishor Solomon. Vivek has penned the Tamil dialogues. Dil Raju and Shirish are bankrolling the movie under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

Varisu stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and will have an ensemble star cast, including Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

