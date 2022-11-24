Home Entertainment Tamil

Ineya's 'Coffee': A sip of reality

Debutant director Sai Krishna talks about his upcoming social thriller Coffee, how he intends on making more films on social issues and more

Published: 24th November 2022 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

First look poster of the upcoming film Coffee starring Ineya in the lead. (Photo | YouTube)

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Director Sai Krishna seems to have taken the quote, “A lot can happen over a cup of coffee,” quite seriously, as a major plot device in his debut Coffee, which is releasing as a direct television premiere. The story apparently unravels after a particular beverage break the lead takes.

“Also, every letter in the film’s title stands for a plot point of the film. It is a crime thriller that revolves around an aspiring cop who goes on a mission to save her brother. The film is heavily inspired by real-life incidents and we have discussed about job scams that are on the rise,” says the filmmaker.

Vaagai Sooda Vaa-fame Ineya is playing the lead in Coffee which marks her first film as a solo lead. Sai shares that he needed someone capable of shouldering the story as the lead character goes through a lot of changes as the story progresses.

“Ineya perfectly fitted the bill and she has done all the stunts by herself. Hemanth, a Bangalore-based actor plays her brother in the film and he has done a great job. We are in talks with major OTT players for the streaming rights and I am positive that the film will be appealing to all language audiences.”

Sai states that he aims to make socially-conscious films. “Every film of mine will be centred around a major issue that the people face in their daily life. I see stories in all the news clippings and articles I come across, and the commoners I meet.

My journey will be towards voicing them out to the masses.” Coffee has cinematography by S Venkatesh of Tik Tik Tik fame, editing by Venkat Raajen and music by Prasanna Kumar of Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka. Coffee will have its premiere on Colors Tamil on 27th November at 2:00 pm.

