'Love Today' to be premiere on Netflix on December 2

Hitting screens on November 4, Love Today opened to an overwhelming response, particularly from the youth audience who could instantly relate to the film's world and the characters.

By Express News Service

After a blockbuster theatrical run, Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Today is all set for its OTT release. The film will have its digital premiere on Netflix on December 2.

Love Today is a comedy-drama that follows the madness after a couple exchanges their mobile phones and begins to unearth the bitter truths about each other. Besides directing, Pradeep also debuted as an actor in this film. Ivana played the female lead. Radikaa Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu and Raveena Ravi essay other major roles.

Hitting screens on November 4, Love Today opened to an overwhelming response, particularly from the youth audience who could instantly relate to the film's world and the characters. Besides the common audience lapping up the film, Pradeep also earned appreciation from within the industry. Superstars Rajinikanth and Simbu were among the many who lauded the young actor-director and his team for the success.

Having grossed over Rs 50 crore from Tamil Nadu alone, Love Today is already one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters of the year. Meanwhile, the film's Telugu version, which got released recently, is also doing well at the box office.

