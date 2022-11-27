Home Entertainment Tamil

Manju Warrier sings for Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' 

While Manju plays the female lead, Veera, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Telugu actor Ajay are also part of the cast. 

Published: 27th November 2022 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Ajith Kumar in 'Thunivu' (L), Manju Warrier (R)

Ajith Kumar in 'Thunivu' (L), Manju Warrier (R)

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

Actor Manju Warrier, who is set to screen space alongside Ajith Kumar in their upcoming film 'Thunivu', took to social media to reveal that she has voiced for one of the film's songs.

"Thrilled to have sung for @ghibranofficial !!! Happy to be part of a very interesting song in #Thunivu! Waiting for you all to hear it!" the actor wrote on Instagram.

However, the makers are yet to drop the announcement regarding the release of Thunivu’s first single.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor in association with Zee Studios. The film has music by Ghibran. As Thunivu is gearing up for Pongal 2023 release, it marks the third collaboration of Ajith with the director and producer after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. The upcoming film is expected to be a heist thriller.

While Manju plays the female lead, Veera, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Telugu actor Ajay are also part of the cast. The film's cinematography is by Nirav Shah and edit by Velukutty.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thunivu Ajith Kumar Manju Warrier
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp