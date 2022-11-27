Manju Warrier sings for Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' 

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

Actor Manju Warrier, who is set to screen space alongside Ajith Kumar in their upcoming film 'Thunivu', took to social media to reveal that she has voiced for one of the film's songs.

"Thrilled to have sung for @ghibranofficial !!! Happy to be part of a very interesting song in #Thunivu! Waiting for you all to hear it!" the actor wrote on Instagram.

However, the makers are yet to drop the announcement regarding the release of Thunivu’s first single.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor in association with Zee Studios. The film has music by Ghibran. As Thunivu is gearing up for Pongal 2023 release, it marks the third collaboration of Ajith with the director and producer after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. The upcoming film is expected to be a heist thriller.

While Manju plays the female lead, Veera, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Telugu actor Ajay are also part of the cast. The film's cinematography is by Nirav Shah and edit by Velukutty.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

Actor Manju Warrier, who is set to screen space alongside Ajith Kumar in their upcoming film 'Thunivu', took to social media to reveal that she has voiced for one of the film's songs. "Thrilled to have sung for @ghibranofficial !!! Happy to be part of a very interesting song in #Thunivu! Waiting for you all to hear it!" the actor wrote on Instagram. However, the makers are yet to drop the announcement regarding the release of Thunivu’s first single. Directed by H Vinoth, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor in association with Zee Studios. The film has music by Ghibran. As Thunivu is gearing up for Pongal 2023 release, it marks the third collaboration of Ajith with the director and producer after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. The upcoming film is expected to be a heist thriller. While Manju plays the female lead, Veera, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Telugu actor Ajay are also part of the cast. The film's cinematography is by Nirav Shah and edit by Velukutty. (This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)