Vijay Sethupathi's next, 'Gandhi Talks', will be a silent film

The film, produced by Zee Studios, is a dark comedy which will have music by A.R. Rahman.

Published: 02nd October 2022 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Sethupathi in 'Gandhi Talks'.(Photo | Youtube screengrab)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Director Kishore P. Belekar's upcoming film, 'Gandhi Talks', featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, will be a silent film, its makers disclosed on Sunday.

The film, produced by Zee Studios, is a dark comedy which will have music by the Mozart of Madras, A.R. Rahman.

On Sunday, Zee Studios released an introductory promo that gave audiences a glimpse of the film.

Being a silent film, 'Gandhi Talks' is expected to break all 'language' barriers and allow audiences to relive the bygone silent film era - in a present-day setting.
 

The only aural language of the film will be the music and score by the multi-award-winning legend, Padma Shri A.R. Rahman.

Director Kishore P. Belekar said: "A silent film is not a gimmick. It is a form of storytelling. Conveying emotions by switching off the device of dialogue is not only scary but also interesting and challenging."

Zee Studios CBO Shariq Patel said: "The story is unique, relatable, and incredibly funny, and entertaining. It feels great to back a silent film in collaboration with A.R. Rahman, Vijay Sethupathi, and Arvind Swami. This venture makes it very compelling for us."

Presented and produced by Zee Studios, 'Gandhi Talks' is being co-produced with Kyoorious Digital Pvt Ltd and Movie Mill Entertainment and is set to release worldwide next year.

