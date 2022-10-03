Home Entertainment Tamil

Sathyaraj and Vasanth Ravi team up for 'Weapon'

The film will showcase him in a new character, unlike anything we have seen in recent times.

Published: 03rd October 2022

By Gopinath Rajendran
Actors Sathyaraj and Vasanth Ravi (Taramani and Rocky fame) are playing the leads in a new film titled Weapon that’s directed by Guhan Senniappan who had previously helmed Sawaari and Amazon Prime Video’s first Tamil web series, Vella Raja

Speaking about the film, Guhan says, “Weapon is an action thriller and Sathyaraj sir’s character was something that was written keeping in mind. The film will showcase him in a new character, unlike anything we have seen in recent times.

The film will mark his return to the action genre. I cannot speak in detail about the lead characters at this juncture. Weapon will go on floors from mid-November and we are yet to finalise the rest of the cast and crew. 

Produced by MS Manzoor of Million Studio, Weapon will be shot in Chennai and hill stations. Ghibran is composing music for this movie, and Prabhu Rhagav is handling the cinematography. Meanwhile, Sathyaraj is awaiting the release of Prince which stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. On the other hand, Vasanth Ravi is a part of Rajinikanth-Nelson’s Jailer.

