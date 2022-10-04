Actor Yogi Babu turns writer for his next

Vignesh Madhu By

Express News Service

Actor Yogi Babu is set to debut as a writer for a new film directed by Vil Ambu-fame Ramesh Subramanian. Produced by R Ganesh of Lemonleaf Creation, the film will have Yogi Babu playing the lead role as well. Its production commenced on Monday with a pooja ceremony.

Speaking about the film, director Ramesh says, "The film is a full-length comedy about a gang of men who haven’t passed their school-leaving examinations, and the story revolves around their escapades. Babu sir has penned the script, screenplay, and dialogues for the first time, and as he has starred in my film Vil Ambu, he asked me to direct the film. The film will go on floors from the end of this month and will be shot in Chennai and Bangalore."

Samaskriti has been roped in as the female lead. The cast also includes FEFSI Vijayan, KS Ravikumar, Manobala, Singam Puli, Singamuthu, Motta Rajendran, and Mayilsamy among others. Yogi Babu will next seen in this week’s release, Coffee With Kaadhal. He is also part of multiple other projects including Varisu, Jailer and Andhagan.

