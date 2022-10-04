Home Entertainment Tamil

Actor Yogi Babu turns writer for his next

Actor Yogi Babu is set to debut as a writer for a new film directed by Vil Ambu-fame Ramesh Subramanian.

Published: 04th October 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Vignesh Madhu
Express News Service

Actor Yogi Babu is set to debut as a writer for a new film directed by Vil Ambu-fame Ramesh Subramanian. Produced by R Ganesh of Lemonleaf Creation, the film will have Yogi Babu playing the lead role as well. Its production commenced on Monday with a pooja ceremony.

Speaking about the film, director Ramesh says, "The film is a full-length comedy about a gang of men who haven’t passed their school-leaving examinations, and the story revolves around their escapades. Babu sir has penned the script, screenplay, and dialogues for the first time, and as he has starred in my film Vil Ambu, he asked me to direct the film. The film will go on floors from the end of this month and will be shot in Chennai and Bangalore."

Samaskriti has been roped in as the female lead. The cast also includes FEFSI Vijayan, KS Ravikumar, Manobala, Singam Puli, Singamuthu, Motta Rajendran, and Mayilsamy among others. Yogi Babu will next seen in this week’s release, Coffee With Kaadhal. He is also part of multiple other projects including Varisu, Jailer and Andhagan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Babu Ramesh Subramanian Vil Ambu
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp