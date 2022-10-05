Home Entertainment Tamil

Jayam Ravi elated after Rajinikanth heaps praise on his performance in Ponniyin Selvan

The actor, who played the role of Arunmozhi Varman, took to social media to share his joy. He wrote that the short conversation with Rajinikanth added a new meaning to his career.

Published: 05th October 2022 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth and Jayam Ravi

By Express News Service

Jayam Ravi was on cloud nine after Rajinikanth called him and appreciated him for his performance in Ponniyin Selvan-1.

He wrote, "That 1-minute conversation made my day, my year and added a whole new meaning to my career. Thank you Thalaiva for your kind words & childlike enthusiasm. I’m overwhelmed, humbled & blessed to know you loved the movie & my performance @rajinikanth sir."

It is worth a mention that Rajinikanth had expressed his interest to act in the Ponniyin Selvan adaptation several times. At the film's recently-held audio launch, he also revealed that he had requested Mani Ratnam for the role of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, only for the director to deny citing his superstardom.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan-1 was released in theatres on September 30 and opened to positive reception. It is currently doing extraordinary business at the box office.

The makers recently announced that the film has collected Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office. As per trade experts, it is set to become one of Tamil cinema's highest grosser of all time.

