Vijay Sethupathi's Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir to have December release

Directed by Venkata Krishna Roghanth, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir has Megha Akash play the female lead. The poster features Vijay Sethupathi in different getups.

Published: 05th October 2022 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of the the upcoming Tamil film Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role

Poster of the the upcoming Tamil film Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, the upcoming Tamil film starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, is set to release in December, the makers announced while sharing a poster of the film on Wednesday. 

The poster features Vijay Sethupathi in different getups. Directed by Venkata Krishna Roghanth, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir has Megha Akash play the female lead.

The film also has director Mohan Raja marking a cameo appearance. 

Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir has music composed by Nivas K Prasanna and is backed by Essaki Durai.

Ragu Aditya serves as the creative producer. Vterivel Mahendran has shot the film, which has been edited by John Abraham.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Comments

