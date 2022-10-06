Aishwarya Rajesh - Nelson Venkatesan film titled 'Farhana'

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that Aishwarya Rajesh is teaming up with Monster director Nelson Venkatesan for a film that's produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The film has been titled Farhana and the first look of the film was released by the makers. The first look features Aishwarya sporting a head scarf and over-ear headphones.

Farhana also stars Selvaraghavan, Jithan Ramesh, Kitty, Anumol and Aishwarya Dutta. Gokul Benoy, known for films like Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Ratchasi, handles the cinematography for the film with Justin Prabhakaran composing the music. Writers Sankar Dass and Ranjith Ravindran have collaborated with director Nelson for the screenplay.

The makers have wrapped up the shoot for the film which is currently in the post-production stage. The first single from Farhana will be out on Friday.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya has films like Driver Jamuna, Mohandas, Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga and The Great Indian Kitchen in various stages of production.

