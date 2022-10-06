Home Entertainment Tamil

Aishwarya Rajesh - Nelson Venkatesan film titled 'Farhana'

The first look features Aishwarya sporting a head scarf and over-ear headphones.

Published: 06th October 2022 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

The first look of Aishwarya Rajesh's film Farhana

The first look of Aishwarya Rajesh's film Farhana

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that Aishwarya Rajesh is teaming up with Monster director Nelson Venkatesan for a film that's produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The film has been titled Farhana and the first look of the film was released by the makers. The first look features Aishwarya sporting a head scarf and over-ear headphones. 

Farhana also stars Selvaraghavan, Jithan Ramesh, Kitty, Anumol and Aishwarya Dutta. Gokul Benoy, known for films like Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Ratchasi, handles the cinematography for the film with Justin Prabhakaran composing the music. Writers Sankar Dass and Ranjith Ravindran have collaborated with director Nelson for the screenplay.

The makers have wrapped up the shoot for the film which is currently in the post-production stage. The first single from Farhana will be out on Friday. 

Meanwhile, Aishwarya has films like Driver Jamuna, Mohandas, Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga and The Great Indian Kitchen in various stages of production. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aishwarya Rajesh Nelson Venkatesan Farhana
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp