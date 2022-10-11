Home Entertainment Tamil

Director Ram's film with Nivin Pauly titled 'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai'

The title was announced on Tuesday to coincide with the birthdays of both director Ram and actor Nivin Pauly.

Published: 11th October 2022 08:35 PM

Director Ram's upcoming Tamil film 'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai' featuring actors Nivin Pauly, Soori and Anjali in the lead. (Photo | YouTube)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The makers of director Ram's eagerly-awaited Tamil film, featuring actors Nivin Pauly, Soori and Anjali in the lead, on Tuesday announced the title of the film as 'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai'.

Actor Soori, who plays one of the leads in the film and who was one of those who released the motion poster that contained the title, tweeted, "Wishing dearest brothers Nivin Pauly and Director Ram a Happy Birthday! Here is the official Title Announcement video of my next film, produced by Suresh Kamatchi and starring Nivin, Anjali."

The title motion poster has a tagline that says, "When you fall in love, not just your heart, everything including your body and soul will fly."

One of Tamil cinema's most respected directors, Ram started work on the film in Rameshwaram's Dhanushkodi last year and completed shooting in April this year.

The film has visuals by cinematographer Ekhambharam and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

