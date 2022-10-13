WATCH | Trailer of Aha Tamil series 'Pettaikaali' out

The trailer of Pettaikaali, the upcoming web series based on Tamil Nadu sport jallikattu, was released by the makers on Wednesday.

The series is presented by Vetri Maaran, with his former associate La Rajkumar helming it. It is set to premiere on Aha Tamil on October 21.

Pettaikaali is part of the new content slate announced by the streaming platform's Tamil version. The music is by Santhosh Narayanan and has Velraj as the cinematographer— two regular collaborators of Vetri Maaran.

The series stars Kalaiyarasan, Kishore, and Sheela Rajkumar, among others.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that Vetri Maaran is also directing a film with Suriya in the lead role, titled Vaadi Vaasal. The film is also expected to revolve around the same sport.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

