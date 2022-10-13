Home Entertainment Tamil

WATCH | Trailer of Aha Tamil series 'Pettaikaali' out

The series is presented by Vetri Maaran, with his former associate La Rajkumar helming it. The music is by Santhosh Narayanan and has Velraj as the cinematographer. 

Published: 13th October 2022 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

First look motion poster of the upcoming Tamil web series 'Pettaikaali'. (Photo | YouTube)

First look motion poster of the upcoming Tamil web series 'Pettaikaali'. (Photo | YouTube)

The trailer of Pettaikaali, the upcoming web series based on Tamil Nadu sport jallikattu, was released by the makers on Wednesday.

The series is presented by Vetri Maaran, with his former associate La Rajkumar helming it. It is set to premiere on Aha Tamil on October 21. 

Pettaikaali is part of the new content slate announced by the streaming platform's Tamil version. The music is by Santhosh Narayanan and has Velraj as the cinematographer— two regular collaborators of Vetri Maaran.

The series stars Kalaiyarasan, Kishore, and Sheela Rajkumar, among others. 

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that Vetri Maaran is also directing a film with Suriya in the lead role, titled Vaadi Vaasal. The film is also expected to revolve around the same sport. 

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tamil Pettaikaali Web Series Jallikattu Vetri Maaran
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp