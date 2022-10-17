Vadivelu's 'Naai Sekar Returns' to release on November 11

By Express News Service

Naai Sekar Returns, the upcoming Tamil film starring Vadivelu in the lead role, is said to release in theatres on November 11, as per media reports.

Directed by filmmaker Suraaj, the film is produced by Lyca Productions.

The film's title is inspired by Vadivelu's character Naai Sekar from the 2006 film Thalai Nagaram, directed by Suraaj.

The shooting of the film has been wrapped up. The music has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan, and the album of the film also marks Vadivelu's return to playback singing.

Naai Sekar Returns also features YouTuber Prasanth, Redin Kingsley, Shivangi, and Lollu Sabha Maaran among others.

Meanwhile, Vadivelu also has an untitled film with Vijay Sethupathi, Chandramukhi 2 and Maamannan in the pipeline.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

