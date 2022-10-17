Home Entertainment Tamil

Vadivelu's 'Naai Sekar Returns' to release on November 11

Directed by filmmaker Suraaj, the film is produced by Lyca Productions. The shooting has been wrapped up.

Published: 17th October 2022 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Motion poster of the upcoming Tamil film 'Naai Sekar Returns' starring Vadivelu in the lead role.

Motion poster of the upcoming Tamil film 'Naai Sekar Returns' starring Vadivelu in the lead role.

By Express News Service

Naai Sekar Returns, the upcoming Tamil film starring Vadivelu in the lead role, is said to release in theatres on November 11, as per media reports. 

Directed by filmmaker Suraaj, the film is produced by Lyca Productions.

The film's title is inspired by Vadivelu's character Naai Sekar from the 2006 film Thalai Nagaram, directed by Suraaj. 

The shooting of the film has been wrapped up. The music has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan, and the album of the film also marks Vadivelu's return to playback singing.

Naai Sekar Returns also features YouTuber Prasanth, Redin Kingsley, Shivangi, and Lollu Sabha Maaran among others.

Meanwhile, Vadivelu also has an untitled film with Vijay Sethupathi, Chandramukhi 2 and Maamannan in the pipeline. 

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vadivelu Tamil film Naai Sekar Returns Release date
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp