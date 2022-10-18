Magic through the snow: 'Nitham Oru Vaanam' shooting in Himalayas' Rohtang La

Rinku Gupta By

Express News Service

Filming for Nitham Oru Vaanam gave Ashok Selvan an opportunity to travel to Rohtang La in the Himalayas. Ashok, being an avid biker, had travelled to Rohtang La in the past, but shooting there still turned out to be a magical experience.

“On the first day, director Ra Karthik wanted to shoot in the snow. Unfortunately, we were told that we had arrived too early, with the snowfall season set to begin only after 25 days,” says Ashok.

Despite the collective disappointment among the team, director Karthik decided to kickstart the shoot with the idea to add the snow digitally in post-production.

“For my first shot, I had to walk towards the camera. Once Karthik called ‘action’ in the mic, I began walking. All of a sudden, I saw snow fall around me! In five minutes, it started snowing heavily, leaving the ground completely covered in snow within 30 minutes! We were ecstatic,” recalls Ashok.

“Even the local manager was shocked. He told us an early snowfall hadn’t happened in over 20 years. At that moment, I felt that when you strongly yearn for something, the universe conspires to make it happen. Though I had gone on biking trips to Rohtang La twice before, this was my first time in the snow there. All we seek in our lives is to make beautiful memories. This is a magical moment I will carry to my grave!”

As the shoot progressed in Rohtang La, Ashok had to lie down near a flowing stream late in the evening. “It was freezing cold at minus 10 degrees and unfortunately, I couldn’t cover my hands and ears to ensure continuity. As I lay there, frozen in the cold, it felt like something inside my body was breaking!”

Once the shot was over, Ashok ran to the car nearby and sat inside, warming himself up, literally.

“It was the toughest day of shooting in my entire career,” says Ashok, adding that eventually found some comfort. “My favourite Nepalese dish, Thukpa, hot noodles and chai brought us relief. The food was something to look forward to.”

The team stayed in Manali and would travel to Rohtang La daily for the shoot. “Back in 2018, a bike ride from Manali to Rohtang La took 4 to 5 hours. This time, however, we had a fantastic experience, thanks to the newly built 10 km long Atal Tunnel, which cut down the travel time to just 45 minutes!”

Another reason that made the shooting experience memorable for Ashok is the recognition he got while shooting in the North. The actor reveals that people came forward to click selfies between shots.

“I was thrilled when a group said they had come from Punjab and had recognised me from Oh My Kadavule! To hear that my film had reached audiences so far away was truly a special experience!”

