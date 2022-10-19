Home Entertainment Tamil

Priyamani to play a CBI in 'DR 56'

The Tamil-Kannada bilingual will be dubbed and released in Telugu and Malayalam on December 9. 

The first look of Priyamani in DR 56 was released yesterday. The Tamil-Kannada bilingual will be dubbed and released in Telugu and Malayalam on December 9. 

The film is a blend of Sci-fi and suspense thriller and it features Priyamani as a CBI officer.

Also starring Deepak Shetty, Ramesh Bhatt and Veena Ponnappa in important roles, the film is directed by Rajesh Ananthleela. 

Backed by Hari Hara Pictures and Sri Lakshmi Jyothi Creations, Dr 56's producer Praveen Reddy T has also written the story and screenplay. 

The technical crew includes cinematographer Rakesh C Thilak, music composer Nobin Paul, and editor Vishwa NM.

Meanwhile, Priyamani, who was last seen in Virata Parvam, has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Cyanide, Quotation Gang, Khaimara, Maidaan, Jawan and NC 22 directed by Venkat Prabhu.

