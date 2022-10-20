Dhruv Vikram-Mari Selvaraj film to commence production in 2023?

By Express News Service

We earlier reported that Dhruv Vikram will be teaming up with filmmaker Mari Selvaraj for his next.

The latest reports suggest that the film will go on floors in 2023. Mari Selvaraj will reportedly begin working on this film after completing the post-production of Maamannan.

In an earlier interaction with Cinema Express, Mari revealed that the film will be a biopic.

Backed by director Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions, the untitled project is speculated to be a sports film with Dhruv essaying the role of a Kabbadi player.

Dhruv was last seen in Mahaan alongside Vikram. On the other hand, Mari is currently busy working on Maamannan, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh and Vadivel.

