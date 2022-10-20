Home Entertainment Tamil

Dhruv Vikram-Mari Selvaraj film to commence production in 2023?

Backed by director Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions, the untitled project is speculated to be a sports film with Dhruv essaying the role of a Kabbadi player.  

Published: 20th October 2022 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Dhruv Vikram-Mari Selvaraj

Actor Dhruv Vikram will be teaming up with filmmaker Mari Selvaraj for his next project.

By Express News Service

We earlier reported that Dhruv Vikram will be teaming up with filmmaker Mari Selvaraj for his next.

The latest reports suggest that the film will go on floors in 2023. Mari Selvaraj will reportedly begin working on this film after completing the post-production of Maamannan

In an earlier interaction with Cinema Express, Mari revealed that the film will be a biopic.

Backed by director Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions, the untitled project is speculated to be a sports film with Dhruv essaying the role of a Kabbadi player.  

Dhruv was last seen in Mahaan alongside Vikram. On the other hand, Mari is currently busy working on Maamannan, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh and Vadivel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mari Selvaraj Dhruv Vikram Pa Ranjith
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp