'Michael' Teaser is out: Ranjit Jeyakodi, Sundeep Kishan promise an action-filled ride

By Express News Service

Director Ranjit Jeyakodi, who is known for his interesting takes on various themes, is back with an action entertainer, titled Michael. The intense teaser of the same was released today across various social media platforms.

Michael will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. In a wonderful goodwill gesture, Dhanush, Rakshit Shetty and Dulquer Salmaan launched the Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of the teaser, respectively, and the Hindi version was released by Janhvi Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

Starring Sundeep Kishan and Divyansha Kaushik in the lead, Michael also features Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The project, which is backed by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, in association with Karan C Productions LLP, also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Varun Sandesh.

The teaser introduces us to the bloodied world of Michael, which has Sundeep playing the titular role and getting involved in a flurry of fisticuffs, and powerful aerial kicks. We also see the menacing Gautham and Vijay Sethupathi making appearances that add a lot of gravitas to the teaser. An additional highlight of this gripping teaser is definitely Sam CS' score. There are glimpses of Divyansha, Varalaxmi, and Anasuya Bhardwaj in the teaser, and it is clear from the visuals, and Ranjit's repertoire of writing strong women, that they have important roles to play in the film.

There is a terrific voiceover playing the role of 'Master' and the deep baritone seems like it is Arjun Das, but we don't see the owner of the voice that asks Michael to choose forgiveness and become a 'God' for which Micheal replies a defiant 'No' and goes about on a bloody fighting spree.

Anyway, the teaser has definitely hyped up Michael, and this Ranjit Jeyakodi film might just be the next big thing to come out from Tamil Cinema.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

