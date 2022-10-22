Dhanush-starrer 'Naane Varuven' to premiere on Prime Video next week 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Psychological action thriller 'Naane Varuven,' featuring Dhanush, will start streaming on Prime Video from October 27.

The Tamil film, directed by Dhanush's brother Selvaraghavan, was released in cinemas worldwide on September 29.

The streaming platform, Prime Video shared the announcement on its official Twitter page on Saturday.

"A war between the light and the shadow #NaaneVaruvenOnPrime, Oct 27," the streamer said in a tweet.

Dhanush and Selvaraghavan have previously worked on Tamil titles such as 'Thulluvadho Ilamai,' 'Kadhal Kondein,' '7G Rainbow Colony,' 'Pudhupettai,' and 'Mayakkam Enna.'

