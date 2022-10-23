Vijay Sethupathi releases first look poster of Pendulum

By Express News Service

Vijay Sethupathi has released the first look poster of the upcoming film titled Pendulum on his Twitter page. He congratulated the cast and crew for their success by tagging every single one of them in the post.

Billed as a psychological thriller, the film is directed by debut filmmaker B Sathish Kumaran. The director has reportedly worked as a cinematographer before.

The poster, released a Diwali wish from the Pendulum team to the audience, bears a caption that reads, “Oyvindri Aadidum” which roughly translates to “to dance without rest.”

The film stars Ammu Abhirami, who is most known for appearing in critically acclaimed films like Ratsasan and Asuran in supporting roles.

The film is produced by Thiraviyam Bala under his banner Surya Indrajit Films. The film stars Vijjith, Komal Sharma, Sripathy, Sree Kumar, TSK, Vijith, FIR Ram, Ram Jr MGR, Prem Kumar, Gajaraj, and Chaams in supporting roles.

According to reports, the film has multiple people playing the central characters. Pendulum was shot on locations in and around Chennai, Talakkonam, Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, and Goa.

Simon King composed the music for the film while Ram Sathish has done the editing for the film. The makers of the film are to announce a release date for the film.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

