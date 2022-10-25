Home Entertainment Tamil

Nayanthara's 'Connect' team share new poster

Connect marks director Ashwin Saravanan's reunion with Nayanthara after Maya (2015).

A poster from Nayanthara's latest film 'Connect'

On the occasion of Deepavali, the makers of Nayanthara's upcoming film Connect have released a new poster. It features the actor, along with Sathyaraj, Vinay Rai and a child actor named Haniya Nafisa.

Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, Connect marks the filmmaker's reunion with Nayanthara after Maya (2015). Like their maiden collaboration, Connect is also billed as a horror thriller. The film, scripted by director Ashwin and his wife Kaavya Ramkumar, is reportedly set during the pandemic.

Veteran Bollywood actor plays an important role in the film. It marks his return to Tamil cinema after a long gap. His last Tamil release was the 2007-film Kuttrapathrikkai, in which he essayed the role of Rajiv Gandhi.

Connect, which has music by Boomika-fame Prithvi Chandrasekhar and cinematography by Manikantan Ramachary, is bankrolled by Vignesh Shivan's Rowdy Pictures. The film's release date is expected to be announced soon.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

