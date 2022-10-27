Home Entertainment Tamil

Selvaraghavan: 'Ponniyin Selvan' music is the best-ever album in my experience

Apart from the film's grandeur, screenplay, and performances, Ponniyin Selvan's biggest highlight is definitely AR Rahman's music which was praised by actor-filmmaker Selvaraghavan.

'Ponniyin Selvan 1' poster

The poster of Mani Ratnam's, 'Ponniyin Selvan 1'. (File Photo)

Ponniyin Selvan (PS-1), the latest Mani Ratnam blockbuster, has been creating records at the box office. The film was released on September 30 and received positive responses from the general audience and critics.

Apart from the film's grandeur, the screenplay, and the performances, Ponniyin Selvan's biggest highlight is definitely AR Rahman's music for the film.

This was the fifteenth collaboration between Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman, and the film's songs and score are garnering praise from all corners. 

The latest to join this list is actor-filmmaker Selvaraghavan. The Naane Varuvean director took to social media to express his admiration for the music of Ponniyin Selvan. 

He wrote, "The best music album in my experience is without a doubt AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam sir's Ponniyin Selvan! The attention to detail in even the minutest sounds is astounding!"

Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part film based on the epic book of the same name, authored by Kalki. The second part of the film is expected to be released sometime in 2023.

The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Ravi Varman, editor Sreekar Prasad, production designer Thota Tharrani and choreographer Brinda.

Ponniyin Selvan stars Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Lal, Sarath Kumar and Ashwin Kakamanu.

