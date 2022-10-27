The season of love

Prashanth Vallavan By

Express News Service

Kaalangalil Aval Vasantham, which is all set to hit theatres tomorrow, borrows its title from the iconic Gemini Ganesan-Savithri number from Paava Mannippu (1961). According to its director Raghav Mirdath, the title feels apt as the narrative of the film takes us through the four major seasons — summer, spring, autumn, and winter. “The seasons chart the different phases in the protagonist’s life as he figures out what love means to him. I was always fascinated by how a caterpillar goes through a metamorphosis to change into a beautiful butterfly. I wanted my protagonist to go through a similar transformation,” says Raghav, who recalls the genesis of the character that went on to become his protagonist. “Every single person in the world will have their own definition of love. With Kaalangalil Aval Vasantham, we have tried to show one man’s transformation, and how he is pushed to find his own definition of love.”

Kaalangalil Aval Vasantham stars debutant Kaushik Ram as Shyam, a cinephile on a mission to find love. He also has the habit of trying to connect the fantasy world of films to his real life. “Our protagonist Shyam spouts film references at every possible opportunity, and fanboys over every top star at any chance he gets. We thought this character trait would be more relatable and believable if a new face is cast in the role of Shyam. That’s why we went with Kaushik to play the male lead, and we thought it would be prudent to cast a comparatively seasoned actor like Anjali Nair as the female lead,” says Raghav. Incidentally, it was Anjali’s recent films such as Taanakkaran and Nedunalvaadaiwhich prompted the filmmaker to cast her in Kaalangalil Aval Vasantham. “Also, we made a conscious decision to craft our female characters in such a way that it would not be totally wrong if you thought it was a women-centric film.”

Raghav goes on to assure that despite exploring themes such as romance and relationships, Kaalangalil Aval Vasantham is crafted to ensure it appeals to a wider range of audiences. Raghav asserts that there is a strong musical element that pervades the entirety of the film. Just like the theme of the film, Raghav shares that the songs too are built around the four seasons. “The music in Kaalangalil Aval Vasantham is composed by Hari SR, who has done a phenomenal job and I can’t wait for the audience to listen to the music,” says the director whose excitement is evident as he signs off.

