Vishnu Vishal’s next, A.A.R.Y.A.N.

Actor Vishnu Vishal has signed a new project titled A.A.R.Y.A.N. The film, directed by debutant filmmaker Praveen K, also stars Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Srinath and Vani Bhojan.

Speaking about the film, Praveen says, “The film is an investigative thriller and it’s the story of a young police officer investigating a series of murders in the city over a span of five days. The title is the key to the film’s plot. After Ratsasan, Vishnu Vishal is once again donning the khaki. A.A.R.Y.A.N. has multiple characters and they all play pivotal roles in the film. Shraddha plays a TV anchor while Vani’s role is that of a forensic expert.”

The film’s pooja ceremony happened yesterday and the production will commence on Monday. The makers are planning on completing the film in a single schedule in Chennai. A.A.R.Y.A.N. is produced by the actor’s own Vishnu Vishal Studioz.

Manu Anand, the director of Vishnu’s last release FIR, is on board A.A.R.Y.A.N. as the co-writer. With Vishnu Subhash handling the cinematography and Sam CS composing music for the film, A.A.R.Y.A.N. will also release in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

