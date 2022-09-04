Home Entertainment Tamil

Bharathiraja to join 'Valli Mayil' unit by month end: Director Susienthiran

"I happened to meet director Bharathiraja at the hospital. He told me that he would be joining our unit by the end of the month," Susienthiran said. 

CHENNAI: Director Bharathiraja, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, is expected to join the unit of director Susienthiran's upcoming film, 'Valli Mayil', featuring actor Vijay Antony in the lead, by the end of the month. In a statement, National Award-winning director Susienthiran said: "I am very happy to announce that we have started the second schedule of shooting of 'Valli Mayil'. The second schedule is to be for a period of 32 days.

"During this period, we will be shooting at Dindigul, Madurai, and Tenkasi. I happened to meet director Bharathiraja at the hospital. He told me that he would be joining our unit by the end of the month. I am eager to again work with director Bharathiraja."

Faria Abdullah, who impressed audiences with her performance in the Telugu film 'Jathi Rathnalu', plays an artiste in a drama troupe in 'Valli Mayil'. Vijay Antony plays a cop in the film that is set in the time period of 1985 to 1988.

The unit had finished shooting its first schedule in June this year. The first schedule lasted 28 days. After the second schedule, the unit of 'Valli Mayil' is expected to work on another schedule of 15 days.

Other actors who will be seen in this film include Sathyaraj, Telugu actor Sunil, Thambi Ramiah, Redin Kingsly, Aranthangi Nisha and G.P. Muthu.

